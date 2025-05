Q4 results today: NHPC, United Spirits, Religare, Zydus Lifesciences among 142 companies to declare earnings on May 20

Q4 results today: On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at least 142 companies, including Religare Enterprises, NHPC and Zydus Lifesciences, are scheduled to announce financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2025, according to the BSE calendar.

Q4 results today — Full list Companies such as 63 Moons Technologies, Apex Capital and Finance, Arvind SmartSpaces, Aster DM Healthcare, Automotive Axles, Azad India Mobility, Bajaj Global, Bampsl Securities, Bansal Wire Industries, Betala Global Securities, Bhagyanagar India, Black Rose Industries, BLB, Bombay Potteries & Tiles, Chemcrux Enterprises, Classic Electricals, Comfort Intech, Continental Petroleums, Coromandel Engineering Company, Cosmo First, Danube Industries, Dev Labtech Venture, Dhunseri Investments, Dixon Technologies (India), Dredging Corporation of India, Dhunseri Ventures, Dynavision, Easy Fincorp, Eco Hotels And Resorts, EIH, Electrotherm (India), Emami Paper Mills, Electronics Mart India, Epuja Spiritech, Facor Alloys, Fineotex Chemical, Filtra Consultants and Engineers, Fortis Healthcare, Gabriel India, Ganga Pharmaceuticals, Gland Pharma, Gokul Agro Resources, Godawari Power and Ispat, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, GTT Data Solutions, Gujarat Hy-Spin, Gujarat Inject Kerala, Gujarat Themis Biosyn, Gulshan Polyols, Hawa Engineers, Hemo Organic, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Appliances, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries, HT Media, Indong Tea Company, Indo Tech Transformers, Infra Industries, ISF, Jackson Investments, Jamshri Realty, Jasch Industries Ltd, Jayabharat Credit, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India, Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals, Jasch Gauging Technologies, J. Kumar Infraprojects, JK Tyre & Industries, Kamadgiri Fashion, Kaycee Industries, Khadim India, Kirloskar Industries, Kkalpana Plastick, Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd, Kuantum Papers, Likhami Consulting and Likhitha Infrastructure declaring financial earnings today.