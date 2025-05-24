Q4 results today: NTPC, JK Cement among 109 companies to declare earnings on Saturday, May 24 — Full list here

Q4 results today: On Saturday, May 24, 2025, companies, such NTPC, JK Cement and Tirupati Finlease, are scheduled to announce financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2025, according to the BSE calendar.

Q4 results today — Full list Companies such as Adtech Systems, Allcargo Logistics, Andhra Petrochemicals, Arihant Superstructures, Ashima, Athena Global Technologies, Atlas Cycles (Haryana), Autoline Industries, Bansisons Tea Industries, B.C. Power Controls, Best Agrolife, B & A, Brady & Morris Engineering Company, Calcom Vision, Caprihans India, Century Extrusions, Concord Enviro Systems, Creative Castings, Consecutive Investment & Trading Company, Chambal Breweries & Distilleries, Danube Industries, DRA Consultants, Dalal Street Investments, Dynacons Systems & Solutions, Eco Recycling, Emmbi Industries, Exxaro Tiles, Fine Line Circuits, Fone4 Communications (India), Frontier Springs, Ganesha Ecosphere, G G Engineering, Gleam Fabmat, Godavari Biorefineries, Gujarat Winding Systems, HBL Engineering, HealthCare Global Enterprises, High Street Filatex, Him Teknoforge will announce financial results on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

Some other companies expected to declare earnings today are Hindware Home Innovation, Hariyana Ventures, Indo Cotspin, IFGL Refractories, Industrial Investment Trust, Indigo Paints, Indobell Insulations, IEL, Inter State Oil Carrier, Jagran Prakashan, Jayant Agro Organics, JK Cement, Jyot International Marketing, Khyati Global Ventures, Kolte-Patil Developers, Konndor Industries, Kore Foods, Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry, Longspur International Ventures, Mawana Sugars, Milestone Global, Mirza International, MM Forgings, Niks Technology, NTPC, Oscar Global, Pakka, Patels Airtemp India, Pioneer Agro Extracts, Pentokey Organy India, Premier Capital Services.

Prithvi Exchange (India), Purity Flexpack, Quadrant Future Tek, Radhe Developers India, Radhika Jeweltech, Rainbow Children's Medicare, Raj Packaging Industries, Ramky Infrastructure, RSD Finance, Ruchira Papers, Salzer Electronics, Sambandam Spinning Mills, Sanrhea Technical Textiles, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Satiate Agri, Satia Industries, Sat Industries, Shri Balaji Valve Components, Scan Projects will announce financial results today.