Q4 results today: Ola Electric, Mazagon Dock, Suzlon Energy, Bajaj Auto & 552 others to declare earnings on May 29

Q4 results today: As the Q4 earnings season enters the final leg, at least 556 companies are scheduled to announce financial results on Thursday, May 29, 2025 including firms such as Alkem Laboratories, Bajaj Auto, BCL Industries, BCPL Railway Infrastructure, Century Plyboards (India), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Ola Electric Mobility and Suzlon Energy

Q4 results today First Custodian Fund India, Twentyfirst Century Management Services, Aagam Capital, AA Plus Tradelink, Aar Shyam India Investment Company, Aayush Wellness, Aayush Art And Bullion, Abhinav Capital Services, Abhishek Infraventures, A B Infrabuild, Arunjyoti Bio Ventures, Accel, Achyut Healthcare, Aelea Commodities, Acme Resources, Adcon Capital Services, Adjia Technologies, Archidply Decor, Abans Financial Services, Agarwal Fortune India, AGI Infra, Ambassador Intra Holdings, AIK Pipes and Polymers, Aimco Pesticides, Ajcon Global Services, Ajwa Fun World & Resort, Alkem Laboratories, Sri Amarnath Finance, AMD Industries, Amrapali Industries, Amwill Health Care, Anand Projects, Andrew Yule & Company, Ansal Buildwell, Apex Frozen Foods, Andhra Pradesh Tanneries, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Rajdarshan Industries, Arigato Universe, Arihants Securities, Aris International, Arman Holdings, Arman Financial Services, Aruna Hotels, Ashnoor Textile Mills, Ashram Online.Com, Asia Capital, Asian Fertilizers, Asian Tea & Exports, Astron Paper & Board Mill, Atcom Technologies, Austin Engineering Company, Autopal Industries, Available Finance, Aviva Industries, Antony Waste Handling Cell, Axel Polymers, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Balkrishna Paper Mills, Bal Pharma, Banaras Beads, Baroda Extrusion, BCL Industries, BCPL Railway Infrastructure, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Beekay Steel Industries are some of the companies expected to declare results today.

Beezaasan Explotech, Bervin Investment & Leasing, Bengal & Assam Company, Bervin Investment & Leasing, BF Investment, BF Utilities, Bhanderi Infracon, Bharat Agri Fert & Realty, Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries, Bihar Sponge Iron, Bhartiya International, Bimetal Bearings, Bindal Exports, Binny Mills, Birla Cotsyn (India), Bizotic Commercial, BKM Industries, Bloom Dekor, Bombay Talkies, B.R.Goyal Infrastructure, Bright Outdoor Media, Barak Valley Cements, BSEL Algo, Blueblood Ventures, Campus Activewear, C & C Constructions, Candour Techtex, Capricorn Systems Global Solutions, Carnation Industries, Chandra Bhagat Pharma, City Crops Agro, Ceejay Finance, Ceenik Exports India, Cemantic Infra-Tech, Cenlub Industries, Chandra Prabhu International, Century Plyboards (India), Chandra Prabhu International, Charms Industries, Chase Bright Steel, CHD Chemicals, Chemo Pharma Laboratories, Choksi Asia, Choksi Laboratories, Chordia Food Products, Chothani Foods, Chartered Capital & Investment, Consecutive Investment & Trading Company, Cityman, City Online Services, Classic Leasing & Finance, CLN Energy will be announcing earnings today.

Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital, Coastal Corporation, Coffee Day Enterprises, Colab Platforms, Command Polymers, Colorchips New Media, Command Polymers, Concord Biotech, Confidence Petroleum India, United Cotfab, Crane Infrastructure, Crimson Metal Engineering Company, Crysdale Industries, Cambridge Technology Enterprises, DCM Financial Services, Devoted Construction, DCM Nouvelle, DCM Shriram Industries, Deccan Health Care, Deccan Gold Mines, Dee Development Engineers, Devine Impex, Dev Information Technology, Decillion Finance, Dhanlaxmi Cotex, Dharani Sugars & Chemicals, D & H India, Diamines & Chemicals, Diana Tea Company, Divyashakti, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics, DJS Stock & Shares, Dolat Algotech, Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services, Earthstahl & Alloys, Eastern Treads, Easun Capital Markets, EFC (I), E-Land Apparel, EMA India, Embassy Developments, Engineers India, ERP Soft Systems, Espire Hospitality, Essar Shipping, Esquire Money Guarantees, Evexia Lifecare, Expo Gas Containers, Fabino Enterprises, Fiberweb India, Filtron Engineers, Finkurve Financial Services, F Mec International Financial Services, Garodia Chemicals, Gayatri Sugars, GB Global, Galaxy Cloud Kitchens, GCM Securities, Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain, GDL Leasing & Finance, Generic Engineering Construction and Projects, Genesis Ibrc India, GE Power India, Genus Prime Infra, Gini Silk Mills, Globe Commercials, Gleam Fabmat, Global Vectra Helicorp, Gloster, Gujarat Natural Resources, Godavari Drugs, Aion-Tech Solutions, Golechha Global Finance, Gopal Iron & Steels Company Gujarat, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Gabriel Pet Straps, Grandma Trading & Agencies, GS Auto International, Gujarat Raffia Industries, Haldyn Glass, Harig Crankshafts, Humming Bird Education, HCKK Ventures, Hemang Resources, Healthy Investments, ICRA, nteractive Financial Services, Incap, India Tourism Development Corporation, The Indian Wood Products Company, Jaykay Enterprises, Kalyani Cast-Tech, Ken Financial Services, Keynote Financial Services, Kitex Garments, LS Industries, Lemon Tree Hotels are some of the firms expected to announce results on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Also Read | SME stock hits upper circuit, inches close to record high after Q4 results 2025