Q4 results today: Paytm, Hindustan Petroleum Corp, Bank of Baroda and others to declare earnings on May 6

Q4 results today: As the earnings season continues, major tech companies such as TCS, HCL Tech, Infosys, and leading banks, including State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Yes Bank, have already announced their financial results for the quarter/ year ended on March 31, 2025.

On Tuesday, May 6, several major companies such as Paytm, Bank of Baroda, and Godrej Consumer Products are scheduled to announce earnings, according to the BSE calendar.

Q4 results today - Full list On Tuesday, May 6, 2025, the companies scheduled to announce earnings for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2025 are Aadhar Housing Finance, Aarti Drugs, Alphalogic Industries, Ador Welding, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Bank of Baroda, Avalon Technologies, Century Enka, Ekansh Concepts, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Comfort Commotrade, Comfort Fincap, CyberTech Systems and Software, eMudhra, Gujarat Lease Financing, Godrej Consumer Products, GTV Engineering, Harshdeep Hortico, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals, JBM Auto, Kajaria Ceramics, Kansai Nerolac Paints, KEI Industries, Kisan Mouldings, Vedant Fashions, Mayank Cattle Food, Naperol Investments, National Peroxide, Paradeep Phosphates, Parshva Enterprises, One 97 Communications (PayTM), Piramal Enterprises, Polycab India, Poly Medicure, Pratiksha Chemicals, Quick Heal Technologies, Radico Khaitan, Safari Industries India, Sambhaav Media, Shivamshree Businesses, Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets, Shah Metacorp, Shine Fashions (India), Stanpacks India, Sundaram-Clayton, Timex Group India, Tamilnadu Petroproducts, V B Desai Financial Services, Velox Shipping and Logistics and Wisec Global.

Q4 results this week According to the BSE calendar, several companies are scheduled to announce their financial results this week for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2025. Some of the major companies expected to announce earnings this week are Larsen & Toubro, M&M, Swiggy, Coal India, Asian Paints, L&T, Titan, Coforge, Pidilite Industries and Dr Reddy’s Labs.

Q4 results tomorrow Major companies such as APL Apollo Tubes, Blue Star, Coal India, Craftsman Automation, Dabur India, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, MRF, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, Route Mobile, Sapphire Foods India, Sonata Software, Tata Chemicals, United Breweries, and Voltas are expected to declare earnings tomorrow, May 7, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.