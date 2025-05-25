Q4 results today: PC Jeweller, Sundaram Brake Linings among companies to declare earnings on Sunday, May 25

Q4 results today: As the earnings season nears its final stage, three companies are expected to announce financial results on Sunday, May 25, 2025, as per the BSE calendar.

Q4 results today — Full list On Sunday, May 25, 2025, companies such as Jyoti CNC Automation, PC Jeweller, and Sundaram Brake Linings are scheduled to declare financial results, according to the BSE calendar.

Q4 results this week The earnings season is nearing its end with results from major companies such as Bajaj Auto, Aurobindo Pharma, and IRCT expected this week. The earnings of these key companies will remain in focus as investors will pay close attention to management insights and industry trends.

Indian stock market performance On Friday, India's benchmark index, Sensex rose 769 points, or 0.95 per cent and closed at 81,721, while the Nifty 50 surged 243 points, or 1 per cent and settled at 24,853, a little above the 24,800 mark. Ever after sharp gains made on Friday, the benchmark indices ended the week lower, with weekly losses of over 0.65 per cent.

The market volatility is attributed to to global uncertainties, including developments in US-India trade relations, US fiscal outlook concerns and fluctuations in the currency market, as Mint reported on Friday May 23.

Q4 results on Saturday Yesterday, companies such as NTPC, JK Cement and Tirupati Finlease announced financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2025.

NTPC Q4 results State-owned power company NTPC posted a nearly four per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹5,788 crore in the March quarter of FY25, primarily due to higher revenue from its generation business. For the quarter ended on March 31, 2024, NTPC had reported a net profit of ₹6,490.05 crore, as Mint reported on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

The total income of the power major surged to ₹51,085.05 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹48,816.55 crore in Q4 FY24. ₹49,352.99 crore revenue was reported from the generation business alone, up from ₹47,088.70 crore revenue posted in the fourth quarter of FY24.