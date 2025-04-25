Mint Market

Q4 results today: Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, RBL Bank & others to declare earnings on April 25

Q4 results today: On April 25, major companies including Maruti Suzuki India and Reliance Industries will release their financial results.

Riya R Alex
Updated25 Apr 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Q4 results today:: Reliance Industries will announce earnings on Friday, April 25.(REUTERS)

Q4 results today: Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom-to-retail giant Reliance Industries, Major automaker Maruti Suzuki, RBL Bank, L&T Finance Automotive Stampings and Assemblies, Atul, Hindustan Zinc are some of the major companies scheduled to announce financial results on Friday, April 25, for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2025.

Q4 results today — Full list

Companies such as Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki India, RBL Bank, L&T Finance Automotive Stampings and Assemblies, Atul, Hindustan Zinc, Tata Technologies, Aurum PropTech, Bridge Securities, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, DCB Bank, DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures, Force Motors, Jayaswal Neco Industries, Kesoram Industries, Dr. Lal PathLabs, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Bank of Maharashtra, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Navkar Corporation, New Delhi Television (NDTV), Oracle Financial Services Software, Orient Electric, Oriental Hotels, Poonawalla Fincorp, Rossari Biotech, Sarla Performance Fibers, Sasken Technologies, Shriram Finance, Tejas Networks, VST Industries, Zenotech Laboratories and Zensar Technologies.

 

Reliance Industries Q4 results preview

It is expected that the Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom-to-retail giant will report mixed numbers, along with muted growth in the telecom and retail business. Some pressure is expected in the oil and gas segment due to higher crude oil prices.

"Reliance earnings are expected to remain stable. However, operating profit may come under pressure due to higher crude oil prices. The oil and gas business could stay flat, while Jio and the retail segment may post some growth. Overall, it is likely to be a mixed and stable quarter, with no major surprises expected. Markets are pricing in a tepid Q4 performance," Mint quoted Avinash Gorakshakar, the head of research at Profitmart Securities, on April 24, 2025.

 

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.

First Published:25 Apr 2025, 07:00 AM IST
