Q4 results today: Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, RBL Bank & others to declare earnings on April 25

Q4 results today: Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom-to-retail giant Reliance Industries, Major automaker Maruti Suzuki, RBL Bank, L&T Finance Automotive Stampings and Assemblies, Atul, Hindustan Zinc are some of the major companies scheduled to announce financial results on Friday, April 25, for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2025.

Advertisement

Reliance Industries Q4 results preview It is expected that the Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom-to-retail giant will report mixed numbers, along with muted growth in the telecom and retail business. Some pressure is expected in the oil and gas segment due to higher crude oil prices.

Advertisement

Also Read | Higher input costs dent Nestlé India’s Q4 profit despite revenue growth

"Reliance earnings are expected to remain stable. However, operating profit may come under pressure due to higher crude oil prices. The oil and gas business could stay flat, while Jio and the retail segment may post some growth. Overall, it is likely to be a mixed and stable quarter, with no major surprises expected. Markets are pricing in a tepid Q4 performance," Mint quoted Avinash Gorakshakar, the head of research at Profitmart Securities, on April 24, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.