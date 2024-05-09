Q4 results today on May 9: At least 40 companies will announce their financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24 today, Thursday, May 9.

The fourth quarter earnings season for this fiscal year kicked off in the second week of April 2024 and is still underway, with over 260 companies set to declare their Q4 results this week.

Forthcoming announcements are expected to cover various industries, shedding light on the broader economic landscape. From major tech companies to established consumer brands, these reports will reveal recent trends, revenue growth, and future prospects.

Companies to post Q4 results today — May 9

State Bank of India, Asian Paints, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Indian Overseas Bank, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Abbott India, Escorts Kubota, Timken India, Relaxo Footwears, Nexus Select Trust, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, TVS Holdings, Computer Age Management Services, Intellect Design Arena, Mahanagar Gas, Vardhman Textiles, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Quess Corp, Share India Securities, Rain Industries, Kennametal India, Orient Electric Limited, Shanthi Gears, Venus Pipes and Tubes, Gopal Snacks, CARE Ratings, Navneet Education, VST Tillers Tractors, Ajmera Realty and Infra India, Vakrangee, ADF Foods Industries, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Nitin Spinners, Capital Small Finance Bank, Rane Madras, Sat Industries, SAR Auto Products, Sutlej Textiles and Industries Rushil Decor, TVS Electronics and others.

SBI Q4 Preview

State Bank of India (SBI), the state-run largest lender in the country, is set to announce its Q4 results today.

SBI Q4 results are estimated to remain muted with a drop in net profit and a marginal rise in net interest income (NII). SBI’s net profit in the fourth quarter of FY24 is expected to fall 18% year-on-year (YoY) due to one-time wage revisions, while the PSU bank’s NII may increase 1.3% YoY amid moderate loan growth, according to average estimates of six brokerages.

Sequential loan growth is likely to be slower than average in the 3.5% ballpark, while net interest margin may be slightly lower. Asset quality in terms of Gross NPA is expected to improve further. SBI share price will be in focus ahead of the Q4 earnings.

