Q4 results today: SBI, DMart, Kotak Mahindra Bank and others to declare earnings on Saturday, May 3

Q4 results today: The earnings season has entered the second month with major companies, including tech giants TCS, HCL Tech, and Infosys, as well as leading banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Yes Bank, have already declared their financial results for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2025.

According to the BSE calendar, India's biggest lender, State Bank India, DMart, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are among the major companies scheduled to announce financial results on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

Also Read | SBI Q4 results: Watch for Bhushan Steel order commentary amid muted performance

SBI Q4FY25 results preview India's largest bank is expected to report a 10%-15% decline in net profit for the quarter ended on March 31, 2025, Mint reported earlier, citing estimates by five brokerage firms. SBI is expected to report a net profit of ₹18,106, a 12.5% fall from ₹20,698, the corresponding period of the previous year, the report said, citing Axis Securities.

The net interest income (NII) of SBI for the January-March quarter may rise to 2.5% to ₹42,696 crore from ₹41,655 crore on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, while on a sequential basis, the net interest margin (NIM) of the bank is expected to fall marginally.