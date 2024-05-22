Q4 results on May 22: At least 32 companies are set to announce their FY24 fourth quarter (Q4) financial results today, on Wednesday, May 22.

The FY24Q4 earnings season started in the second week of April this year and is ongoing. More than 500 companies are set to announce their fourth quarter or Q4 results this week.

In the domestic markets, the scheduled FY24Q4 results will significantly influence stock movements. Notable companies such as Avanti Feeds, NIIT Learning Systems, GMM Pfaudler, TeamLease Services, Ashoka Buildcon, DB Corp, Kaveri Seed Company, Unichem Laboratories, GE Power India, Gandhar Oil Refinery, Talbros Automotive Components, Goldiam International, Dhanlaxmi Bank, and Urja Global are expected to announce their Q4FY24 earnings today.

These announcements are expected to cover various sectors, offering insights into the broader economic landscape. Ranging from major technology companies to known consumer brands, these Q4 earning reports will show trends and growth outlooks.

Companies to post Q4 results today — May 22

Sun Pharma, Grasim Industries, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Petronet LNG, The New India Assurance Company, Jubilant FoodWorks, Metro Brands, Gland Pharma, Sundram Fasteners, The Ramco Cements, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Minda Corporation, Gujarat Pipavav Port, HEG, Star Cement, Strides Pharma Science, Avanti Feeds, Indigo Paints, NIIT Learning Systems, GMM Pfaudler, TeamLease Services, Ashoka Buildcon, DB Corp, Kaveri Seed Company, Unichem Laboratories, GE Power India, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India), Talbros Automotive Components, Everest Industries, Goldiam International, Dhanlaxmi Bank, and Urja Global.

Market Update

On Tuesday, May 21, the Indian stock market indices ended the cautious session flat amid mixed global cues.

The Sensex fell 52.63 points, or 0.07%, to close at 73,953.31, while the Nifty 50 settled 27.05 points, or 0.12%, higher at 22,529.05.

Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended higher overnight as investors listened to comments from US Federal Reserve officials for further cues on interest rate trajectory.

