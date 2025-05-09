Q4 results today: Swiggy, Dr Reddy's, Mannapuram Finance & others to declare earnings on May 9 | Full list here

Q4 results today: As the earnings season enters the month of May, many companies have already announced their financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2025.

On Friday, May 9, 2025, major companies such as Swiggy, Dr Reddy's, Manappuram Finance and Bank of India are scheduled to announce financial results, according to the BSE calendar.

Some other companies scheduled to announce financial results today are Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Navin Fluorine International, NDR Auto Components, Novartis India, Omega Ag-Seeds Punjab, Omkar Overseas, Paisalo Digital, Pankaj Polymers, Perfectpac, PTC India Financial Services, Ponni Sugars (Erode), Ponni Sugars (Erode), Relaxo Footwears, Raj Oil Mills, Reliance Power, Rungta Irrigation, Selan Exploration Technology, Synergy Green Industries, Shakti Pumps India, Shanti Spintex, Shetron, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Smartlink Holdings, Sunita Tools, Sutlej Textiles and Industries, Swiggy, TCI Industries, Tourism Finance Corporation of India, The Investment Trust Of India, Thermax, Tree House Education & Accessories, Venmax Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, VK Global Industries and Waa Solar.

Q4 results Major conglomerates such as Reliance Industries, Adani Enterprises, tech giants including Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, HCL Tech and leading banks like the State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Yes Bank have declared earnings so far.