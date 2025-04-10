Q4 results today: Tata Consultancy Services, Anand Rathi among companies to declare earnings.

Q4 results today: The fourth quarter earnings season kicks off today, April 10, with IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) set to announce its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. In addition to TCS, two other companies – Anand Rathi and Evoq Remedies – are also scheduled to release their fourth quarter (Q4) earnings reports.

TCS's performance will be keenly eyed by investors as it is India’s largest IT services company and often sets the tone for the entire sector. Its performance gives early signals about industry trends, demand from global clients, as a large chunk of its revenue comes from the US and Europe. Apart from this, it is also the first Nifty 50 company to post its Q4 results.

Analysts said Nifty 50 is required to grow at 14% in Q4 for a 10% earnings growth in FY25. “While earnings growth in H1 FY25 was subdued, Q3 results exceeded the market’s expectations, with aggregate PAT growth of 11.5%, driven primarily by financials and healthcare sectors. With YTD growth at 8.2%, achieving the projected 10% earnings growth for FY25 would require ~14% growth in the remaining period,” said analysts at Anand Rathi.

Going ahead, the brokerage anticipates Nifty50 earnings to grow at a healthy pace, supported by increased government capex and a recovery in agricultural output.

TCS Q4 Results Today: What to expect? TCS Q4 results are anticipated to be subdued, mirroring the overall trend in the IT sector, with flat revenue growth, stable deal wins, and a slight increase in net profit.

According to estimates by Kotak Institutional Equities, TCS is projected to report revenue of ₹64,964 crore for the quarter ending March 2025, marking a 1.5% increase from ₹63,973 crore in the previous quarter.

However, in US dollar terms, revenue is expected to dip by 0.5% quarter-on-quarter to $7,502 million from $7,539 million. On a constant currency (CC) basis, revenue is anticipated to decline by 0.3% QoQ, with the international business expected to remain flat and a $30 million drop projected in BSNL revenues.

According to the brokerage firm, the company's net profit for Q4FY25 is projected to be ₹12,663.6 crore, reflecting a 2.3% increase from ₹12,380 crore recorded in the December quarter.

In TCS's Q4 results, analysts noted that attention would likely center on how tariffs and the recent wave of macroeconomic challenges in the US are affecting the company’s performance and outlook for FY2026.

They also indicated that any slowdown in growth across developed markets, including project cancellations or delays since January 2025, and their implications for FY2026 projections, would be closely watched.

TCS share price has dropped by 8% in the past month and over 19% in the last three months. Over the last six months, the stock has declined by 22%, and it has fallen more than 16% over the past year.