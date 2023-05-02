Q4 results today: Amid earning season, fundamental analysts and stock market investors eagerly wait for the announcement of quarterly numbers of their portfolio stock and the business, which they believe has the potential to grow many folds. For such investors, there is a piece of stock market news as a good number of listed companies are going to announce its fourth quarter results for the recently ended financial year 2022-23. The companies that are going to declare its q4 results today are Adani total Gas, Ambuja Cements, Fino Payments, DCM Shriram, KEI Industries, Jet Infra, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank, Varun Beverages, Yasho Industries, etc.

The Q4 results of these above mentioned companies are useful for intraday traders as well because for those who believe in stock specific trade, the Q4 results preview and final Q4 results would help an intraday trader to decide its day trading strategy on the basis of expected and final quarterly numbers announced by the listed companies.

Here we list out highlights of Q3 earnings of some of the above mentioned companies:

Tata Steel Q3 results 2023

In Q3FY23 results, steel major Tata Steel reported a surprise consolidated net loss of ₹2,224 crore. This was a decline of 76% from ₹9,572 crore profit posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year i.e. Q3FY22. Company's revenue from operations declined 6% to ₹57,083.56 crore for the period under review as compared to ₹60,783 crore in the year-ago period.

Tata Steel share price ended at ₹108 apiece on NSE on Friday.

Ambuja Cements Q3FY23 results

Ambuja Cement, now a part of Adani Cement, reported a 46% jump in standalone net profit at ₹368.99 crore for the quarter ended 31 December, 2022 (Q4FY23) as fuel costs fell and demand rose. The net profit was ₹252.81 crore during the same period last year. Revenue from operations of the company that follows the January-December financial year rose by 10% to ₹4,128.52 crore in the quarter under review from ₹3,739.92 crore in the year-ago period.

Ambuja Cements share price ended at ₹397 per share on NSE after Friday session.

Adani Total Gas Q3 results

In Q3FY23, Adani Total Gas Ltd reported over 17% YoY growth in net profit from continuing operations to ₹150.2 crore, rising from ₹127.60 crore in Q3FY22. The Adani group company’s revenue from operations in the October-December 2022 quarter went up 27.2% to ₹1,185.5 crore from ₹931.8 crore in Q3FY22. Company’s EBITDA in the December quarter rose to ₹229.9 crore, up 13.1% from ₹203.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Adani Total Gas share price finished at around ₹943 apiece on NSE after the end of Friday session last week.

UCO Bank Q3 results

In third quarter results for the financial year 2022-23, UCO Bank's PAT surged 110 per cent YoY to ₹653 crore and the bank recorded highest quarterly profit in the last 80 years. UCO Bank's gross non-performing assets ratio stood at 5.63% in Q3FY23 against 8% in Q3FY22. Net NPA ratio improved to 1.66% from 2.81%.