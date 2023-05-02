Q4 results today: Amid earning season, fundamental analysts and stock market investors eagerly wait for the announcement of quarterly numbers of their portfolio stock and the business, which they believe has the potential to grow many folds. For such investors, there is a piece of stock market news as a good number of listed companies are going to announce its fourth quarter results for the recently ended financial year 2022-23. The companies that are going to declare its q4 results today are Adani total Gas, Ambuja Cements, Fino Payments, DCM Shriram, KEI Industries, Jet Infra, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank, Varun Beverages, Yasho Industries, etc.

