Q4 results today: Ultratech Cement, Adani Green, IRFC, TVS Motor among companies to announce earnings on April 28

Q4 results today: The earnings season has finally kicked in full swing with more than 40 companies to announce their March quarter results on Monday, April 28.

Ultratech Cement, IRFC, TVS Motor, IDBI Bank, Adani Green, Adani Total Gas among marquee companies to announce earnings today.

“Weak start to Q4 results season did affect the market trend. The outlook for Q4 earnings season is muted and likely to uptick from next Q1 FY26 onwards. For long-term investors it is fair to take this as an opportunity to accumulate quality stocks/sectors during further dips for the long-term gain,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Here's a full list of companies to announce Q4 results on Monday, April 28 - Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd., AWL Agri Business Ltd., Benares Hotels Ltd., Castrol India Ltd., Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd., Central Bank of India., CSB Bank Ltd., Dharni Capital Services Ltd., Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd., Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd., Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd., Fino Payments Bank Ltd., Firstsource Solutions, Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd., Go Digit General Insurance Ltd., Greenply Industries Ltd., Hatsun Agro Product Ltd., Hexaware Technologies Ltd., IDBI Bank Ltd., IIFL Capital Services Ltd., Indegene Ltd., Integrated Hitech Ltd., Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd., KFin Technologies Ltd., KPIT Technologies Ltd., Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd., Nitco Ltd., Oberoi Realty Ltd., Plastiblends India Ltd., PNB Housing Finance Ltd., Regency Fincorp Ltd., RPG Life Sciences Ltd., Sanghi Industries Ltd., SecMark Consultancy Ltd., Shiva Cement Ltd., Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd., Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products Ltd., Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd., Tanfac Industries Ltd., Trident Lifeline Ltd., Trishakti Electronics Ltd., TVS Holding Ltd., TVS Motor Company Ltd., UCO Bank, UltraTech Cement Ltd., Veefin Solutions Ltd. and Vimta Labs Ltd.

