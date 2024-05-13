Q4 results today on May 13: At least 51 companies are scheduled to announce their FY24 fourth quarter (Q4) financial results today, on Thursday, May 13.

Also Read | Q4 results this week: Zomato, Bharti Airtel, HAL, GAIL, Dixon Tech, among companies to declare earnings; check list here

The fourth quarter earnings season for this fiscal year began in the second week of April and is still ongoing. Over 500 companies are scheduled to announce their fourth quarter results in this week.

In the domestic market, the forthcoming Q4 earnings reports will play a significant role in influencing stock movements. Notable companies such as DLF, Zomato, Apollo Tyres, Bharti Airtel, Dixon Technologies, India Energy Exchange (IEX), Shree Cements, GAIL, JSW Steel, and RVNL are among the key players on the list.

These upcoming announcements are anticipated to encompass various sectors, providing insights into the broader economic landscape. From major technology firms to well-known consumer brands, these reports will unveil recent trends, revenue growth, and future outlooks.

Also Read | Stock market today: Canara Bank, PNB, ZEE among eight stocks under F&O ban list on May 13

Companies to post Q4 results today — May 13

Varun Beverages, Zomato, Jindal Steel & Power, Tube Investments of India Ltd, Aditya Birla Capital, UPL, Sanofi India, Chalet Hotels, Karur Vysya Bank, Inox India, Electrosteel Castings, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia), Cera Sanitaryware, Ethos, Aarti Pharmalabs, Alembic, Yasho Industries, John Cockerill India, SMC Global Securities, Nelcast, Saint-Gobain Sekurit, Manali Petrochemicals, Jay Bharat Maruti, GIC Housing Finance, Avadh Sugar & Energy, Advani Hotels and Resorts (India), Albert David, Ind-Swift Laboratories, Waa Solar, Captain Pipes, Sanjivani Parenteral, Aarvi Encon, Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co, Vishal Bearings, TCI Industries, Shanti Spintex, Phoenix Township, Ludlow Jute & Specialities, Welcast Steels, Lykis, Bright Brothers, Ashika Credit Capital, Balkrishna Paper Mills, TCFC Finance, Eiko Lifesciences, QGO Finance Limited, Pentokey Organy (India), Dhanalaxmi Cotex, KJMC Financial Services, Indo Cotspin and IB Infotech Enterprises, among others.

ZOMATO More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!