Q4 results today: Vodafone Idea, Nykaa, Apollo Hospitals, Sun TV Network and others to declare earnings on May 30

Q4 results today: As the Q4 earnings season enters the final leg, more than 800 companies are scheduled to announce financial results on Friday, May 30, 2025, including firms such as Vodafone Idea, FSN-E-Commerce, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, AstraZeneca Pharma, and Sun TV Network.

Q4 results today Here is a list of some of the major companies expected to report earnings on Friday, May 30, 2025, according to the BSE calendar.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Vodafone Idea, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Sun TV Network, Inox Wind, PTC Industries, AstraZeneca Pharma, Inox Wind Energy, Swan Energy, Ingersoll Rand (India), Titagarh Rail Systems, Genus Power Infrastructures, Ramkrishna Forgings, Valor Estate, Kama Holdings, PNC Infratech, Greenlam Industries, Inox Green Energy Services, Ahluwalia Contracts India, Indo Count Industries, Puravankara, Diamond Power Infrastructure, India Tourism Development Corporation, National Fertilizers, Rolex Rings, FIEM Industries, Kiri Industries, TCPL Packaging, Easy Trip Planners, Ashapura Minechem, Gufic Biosciences.

Lancer Containers Lines, Jamna Auto Industries, Marsons, Sindhu Trade Links, Panacea Biotech, Ashiana Housing, Genesys International Corporation, Pennar Industries, TCI Express, La Opala RG, Spectrum Electrical Industries, SML Isuzu, SMS Pharmaceuticals, Indo Thai Securities, Rane Holdings, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Sigachi Industries, Jai Corp, Rama Steel Tubes, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems, Sanstar Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works, Algoquant Fintech, BL Kashyap & Sons, India Nippon Electricals, Salasar Techno Engineering, MSP Steel & Power, AMIC Forging, Panorama Studios International, Praveg, Renaissance Global, Heubach Colorants India, Kellton Tech Solutions.

OM Infra, Allied Digital Services, Asian Star Signpost India, Prakash Pipes Limited, Garuda Construction and Engineering, Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength Hypo, NCL Industries, Fedders Holding, Bigbloc Construction, Max India Limited, Hazoor Multi Projects, Shivalik Rasayan, Eraaya Lifespaces, Sasta Sundar Ventures, Swelect Energy Systems, Dharmaj Crop Guard, Pakka, Ganesh Infraworld, GFL, Hampton Sky Realty, Empire Industries, Last Mile Enterprises, Delton Cables, Deepak Builders & Engineers India, Sarveshwar Foods,nGVK Power & Infrastructure, Hardwyn India, Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals, Primo Chemicals, KN Agri Resources, MK Ventures Capital, Avonmore Capital & Management Services, Nectar Lifesciences, Uravi Defence and Technology, Utssav CZ Gold Jewels, SKM Egg Products Export (India), Nahar Industrial Enterprises, Vardhman Polytex, Medicamen Biotech, Sunrakshakk Industries India.

Vashu Bhagnani Industries, Swaraj Suiting, Madhuveer Com 18 Network, Jyothi Infraventures, MBL Infrastructure, Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material, Veljan Denison, Valiant Communications, Atmastco, Mini Diamonds (India), Sakuma Exports, Ind-Swift Laboratories, Spacenet Enterprises India, Race Eco Chain, Fluidomat, Xtglobal Infotech, IZMO, Nova Agritech, UVS Hospitality and Services, Commercial Syn Bags, AVG Logistics, Filatex Fashions, Osia Hyper Retail, Innovators Facade Systems, Supreme Holdings & Hospitality and Gujarat Apollo Industries.