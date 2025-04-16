Q4 results today: Wipro, Waaree Renewable, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure and others to declare earnings on April 16

Q4 results today: Several major companies, including tech major Wipro, Waaree Renewable Technologies and Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, will announce their earnings on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, for the quarter ended on March 31, 2024, according to the BSE results calendar.

Wipro Q4 results preview According to JM Financial Institutional Securities, large-cap IT firms are expected to deliver muted sequential growth of (-1.4%) to 0.2% in constant currency terms for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as Mint reported on April 15. Wipro's net income is expected to surge 21 per cent on a year-on-year basis, while the revenue may rise to 2.6% to ₹22,776.1 crore.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects that Wipro's revenues will impact declining demand, contributing a 0.5% dip in constant currency toward the lower end of the (—)1% to +1% range of guidance. The net profit is expected to touch ₹3,410.9 crore. For the first quarter of FY26, the brokerage firm expects the company's revenue guidance to be in the range of (-)0.5 to +1.5.

Q4 results tomorrow On Thursday, April 17 companies such as HDFC Asset Management Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Indosolar, Infosys, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Tata Elxsi will declare quarterly results, according to the BSE calendar.