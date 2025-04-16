Mint Market

Q4 results today: Wipro, Waaree Renewable, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure and others to declare earnings on April 16

Q4 results today: Major companies, including Wipro and Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, will announce their Q4 earnings on April 16, 2025.

Riya R Alex
Published16 Apr 2025, 06:57 AM IST
Q4 Results Today: Wipro will declare quarterly results on Wednesday, April 16.(REUTERS)

Q4 results today: Several major companies, including tech major Wipro, Waaree Renewable Technologies and Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, will announce their earnings on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, for the quarter ended on March 31, 2024, according to the BSE results calendar.

Angel One, Ballarpur Industries, GTPL Hathway, Heera Ispat, India Cements Capital, Infomedia Press, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Waaree Renewable Technologies, and Wipro are scheduled to announce their quarterly results today.

Wipro Q4 results preview

According to JM Financial Institutional Securities, large-cap IT firms are expected to deliver muted sequential growth of (-1.4%) to 0.2% in constant currency terms for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as Mint reported on April 15. Wipro's net income is expected to surge 21 per cent on a year-on-year basis, while the revenue may rise to 2.6% to 22,776.1 crore.

 

Kotak Institutional Equities expects that Wipro's revenues will impact declining demand, contributing a 0.5% dip in constant currency toward the lower end of the (—)1% to +1% range of guidance. The net profit is expected to touch 3,410.9 crore. For the first quarter of FY26, the brokerage firm expects the company's revenue guidance to be in the range of (-)0.5 to +1.5.

Q4 results this week

Several listed companies were scheduled to announce financial results this week. This includes tech giants such as Infosys and Wipro to major banks such as HDFC Bank, Yes Bank and ICICI Bank.

 

Q4 results tomorrow

On Thursday, April 17 companies such as HDFC Asset Management Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Indosolar, Infosys, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Tata Elxsi will declare quarterly results, according to the BSE calendar.

 

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

 
First Published:16 Apr 2025, 06:57 AM IST
