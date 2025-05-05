Q4 shareholding moves: Institutional appetite for post-correction mid-caps grows
SummaryIn the fifth part of our shareholding series, we explore how smart money is scooping up midcaps after market jitters.
Did the recent correction in mid-cap stocks offer a chance to buy the dip or a cue to exit? The answer depends on whom you ask. A Mint analysis of March-quarter shareholding patterns reveals a sharp divergence: while domestic institutional investors stepped up their bets, retail investors pulled back, hinting at a growing divide in confidence.