Q4FY23 earnings review: Earnings in line so far, says brokerage Motilal Oswal; banks shine, metals drag; details here4 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 09:35 AM IST
Nifty has beat the estimates. Motilal Oswal pointed out that the profits of the 26 Nifty companies that have declared results so far have risen 10 per cent year-on-year, fueled by financials.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services is of the view that the March quarter earnings of the financial year 2022-23 (Q4FY23) have been in line so far led by BFSI and automobiles while metal has been a drag. The earnings of Nifty companies, in fact, have beaten the estimates of the brokerage firm thanks to the strong show of the financial sector.
