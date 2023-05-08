Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services is of the view that the March quarter earnings of the financial year 2022-23 (Q4FY23) have been in line so far led by BFSI and automobiles while metal has been a drag. The earnings of Nifty companies, in fact, have beaten the estimates of the brokerage firm thanks to the strong show of the financial sector.

