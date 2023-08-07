"It has invested USD 500 million AGEL. With this investment, QIA will hold a little over 2.5 per cent (stake) of AGEL," one of the sources said. AGEL has an operational portfolio of 8.3 GW renewable energy capacity, which includes a total locked-in portfolio of 20.4 GW. The company aims to build 45 GW capacity by FY30. Last month, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said, "Our focus remains on producing the lowest cost electron and I would like to reaffirm our target of 45 GW of renewable energy capacity by FY30. With this, AGEL will own more than 10 per cent share of India’s overall renewable energy market," said PTI in its news report.