QIP charm in FY23: 20 firms raise ₹18,400 crore in first half of FY24, showcase four-fold increase within a year
Indicating optimism in investors' sentiments, first half of financial year 2023-24 witnessed a rise in its fundraising via Qualified Institutional Placements (QIP). Around 20 companies raised ₹18,400 crore via this route
Current financial year witnessed an increase in the popularity of Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route for fundraising among Indian firms. In the first half of FY24, around 20 companies mobilised over ₹18,400 crore. The amount was four times more than the amount of fund raised in the same duration a year-ago.
