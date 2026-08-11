QIP fundraising hits one-year high as companies tap strong liquidity

Mayur Bhalerao
3 min read11 Aug 2026, 12:24 PM IST
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QIPs enable listed companies to raise equity capital directly from qualified institutional buyers without undertaking a public offering. (AI-generated image for representation)
Summary
The recent pick-up in QIPs reflects companies taking advantage of a favourable fundraising window rather than betting on an immediate economic recovery, said experts

Indian companies stepped up equity fundraising in July, taking qualified institutional placement (QIP) activity to a one-year high as strong investor liquidity and supportive valuations encouraged issuers to tap the market.

Eight companies raised 25,113.97 crore through QIPs in July, the highest monthly tally since July 2025, when five firms mobilized 26,560.02 crore, according to Prime Database. Fundraising jumped nearly 48% from 16,989.93 crore raised through 10 issues in June.

QIPs enable listed companies to raise equity capital directly from qualified institutional buyers without undertaking a public offering. This faster fundraising route is commonly used to finance expansion and acquisitions, repay debt or strengthen balance sheets.

“The recent pick-up in QIPs reflects companies taking advantage of a favourable fundraising window rather than betting on an immediate economic recovery,” said Pranav Haldea, managing director of Prime Database Group. “Healthy valuations and strong institutional liquidity are encouraging corporates to raise growth capital while market conditions remain supportive.”

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The surge marks a sharp turnaround from a subdued start to the year. The amount raised through QIP stood at 4,150 crore in January, fell to 137 crore in February and 75 crore in March, before recovering to 2,500 crore in April.

June and July together accounted for 42,103.90 crore, or nearly 79% of the QIPs in the first seven months of 2026. July alone contributed about 47%, highlighting the concentration of fundraising in a few large transactions.

The 25 QIPs completed between January and July raised about 73% of the 72,639.94 crore, mobilized through 36 placements in all of 2025.

“The surge in QIP fundraising is due to the cumulative impact of huge institutional money waiting to be deployed and companies utilising the opportunity to raise funds at attractive valuations. For high-growth companies, institutional investors are willing to pay a high price through QIPs,” said V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments Ltd.

Big-ticket deals dominate

Adani Enterprises led July’s fundraising with a 15,000 crore placement, accounting for nearly 60% of the monthly total. Adani Energy Solutions followed with 3,500 crore.

Among the other issuers, Belrise Industries raised 1,700 crore, Diamond Power Infrastructure raised 1,614 crore and Ather Energy mopped up 1,300 crore. Blue Jet Healthcare and IdeaForge Technology mobilized 800 crore and 500 crore, respectively.

Analysts point to strong market demand as the primary catalyst behind this healthy flow. “Adani Enterprises’ decision to increase its QIP from 10,000 crore to 15,000 crore shows demand exceeded supply,” said Vedant Gupte, co-founder and chief executive of investment platform Trackk.

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“Fewer but larger transactions also indicate that institutions are becoming more selective, particularly after several large placements made during the record fundraising year of 2024 subsequently traded below their issue prices. Companies, meanwhile, appear to be bringing forward their fundraising plans after witnessing the slowdown that followed the record nearly 1.4 trillion raised through QIPs in 2024. “Raising early is not desperation; it is memory,” Gupte added.

Strong pipeline

The momentum could extend into the coming months, with 136 companies proposing to raise an estimated 2.56 trillion through QIPs, according to Prime Database. The pipeline is nearly five times the amount mobilized during the first seven months of 2026.

Axis Bank leads the prospective pipeline with a proposed 20,000 crore issue. Adani Power plans to raise 15,000 crore, followed by Cargosol Logistics at 14,250 crore. Waaree Energies and IndusInd Bank are looking to mobilize about 10,000 crore each.

Together, these five proposed issues amount to 69,250 crore, accounting for about 27% of the overall pipeline. However, the actual amounts and timing will depend on regulatory and shareholder approvals, market conditions, valuations and institutional demand.

At the current pace, QIP fundraising in 2026 is likely to surpass last year’s aggregate comfortably, although the 2024 record nearly 1.4 crore remains a more demanding benchmark.

Gupte expects financial companies to lead the next phase as banks and non-bank lenders raise capital to support credit growth. Power, renewable energy and transmission companies could follow because capital-intensive projects cannot be financed through debt alone. Capital goods and infrastructure companies may also remain active, supported by interest from foreign investors.

Vijayakumar expects the momentum to hold as long as equity markets remain resilient. “This year is likely to witness last year’s amount raised through QIPs being surpassed, barring unforeseen circumstances such as a sharp market correction,” he said, adding that infrastructure, renewable energy, telecommunications-related businesses and financial services are likely to lead fundraising.

About the Author

Mayur Bhalerao

Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and media. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.

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