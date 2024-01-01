QSR sector sees no material recovery in 3QFY24, says Antique Stock Broking; prefers Sapphire Foods, Devyani Intl
QSR companies have not witnessed any material recovery in 3QFY24 compared to 2QFY24. Antique Stock Broking maintains a SELL rating on Jubilant FoodWorks due to near-term headwinds in the pizza segment, while preferring Devyani International and Sapphire Foods for their stable performance in KFC.
In its latest sector update report on Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) companies, brokerage house Antique Stock Broking stated that the holiday season and sporting events did not lead to a recovery.
