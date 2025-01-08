Quadrant Future Tek initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on Tuesday, January 7. On the second day of bidding, the issue was subscribed 48.99 times.

The IPO was fully subscribed just minutes after its launch on Tuesday and ended the day with a subscription rate of 15.84 times, as per data available at BSE.

On Monday, Quadrant Future Tek revealed that it had raised more than ₹130 crore from anchor investors, just one day ahead of launching its initial public offering (IPO).

Quadrant is a research-focused company dedicated to developing cutting-edge train control and signaling systems for the Indian Railways' KAVACH project, ensuring maximum safety and reliability for rail passengers.

Quadrant Future Tek IPO subscription status The Quadrant Future Tek IPO was subscribed 48.99 times as of 5:00 PM IST on the second day of its offering, according to data from the BSE.

The issue received 28,41,22,850 shares compared to the 57,99,999 shares available.

The retail investor segment saw an impressive subscription rate of 137.21 times, while the non-institutional investors' portion was subscribed 87.22 times. Meanwhile, the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) segment reached 46% subscription.

Quadrant Future Tek IPO details The ₹290-crore initial public offering (IPO) is entirely a fresh issue, with no allocation for an offer for sale. The company has set the IPO within a range of ₹275 to ₹290 per equity share, with the subscription period open until Thursday, January 9.

The proceeds from the IPO will also contribute to capital expenditures related to the development of the electronic interlocking system, repayment of debt, and the remainder will be utilized for general corporate purposes.