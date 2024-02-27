Reliance Jio and Qualcomm may roll out affordable 5G smartphone under $99 by year-end: Report
Qualcomm, a chipmaker headquartered in the US, is making bold moves in the Indian market. The company intends to unveil a new chipset that will facilitate the release of an affordable 5G smartphone, priced below $99, by the end of this calendar year, as reported by Moneycontrol.
