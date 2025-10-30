Qualcomm's big AI bet: Can it take on Nvidia?

On 27 October, Qualcomm's stock jumped 20% in a single day. That's not something you see every day for a $200 billion company.

The reason? Qualcomm just announced it's taking on Nvidia Corp. in the AI chip market.

Now, you might be wondering: Isn't Qualcomm the smartphone chip company? The one that makes the processors in your Android phone? Why is it suddenly going after Nvidia, the $4.5 trillion behemoth that has a large share of the AI chip market?

Good question. Let's break it down.

On Monday, Qualcomm announced something that made Wall Street sit up and take notice. The company unveiled two new AI chips designed specifically for data centres—the AI200 and AI250. And the market seemed to love it. Qualcomm's stock shot up 20% in a single day.

But here's the thing: this isn't just about two new chips. It's about a company that's been stuck in the smartphone business, trying to reinvent itself for the AI era. And it's about challenging Nvidia's near-monopoly in a market that could be worth trillions.

The context

Let's rewind a bit. For years, Qualcomm has been a name synonymous with mobile connectivity. When you make a call, send a WhatsApp message, or scroll through Instagram on your phone, there's a good chance Qualcomm's chips are making it happen. The company seems to dominate the market for modem chips—the little pieces of silicon that connect your smartphone to wireless networks.

But smartphones aren't the growth story they used to be. The market has matured. Almost everyone who needs a phone already has one. And worse, Qualcomm has been losing ground. It lost Huawei as a major customer, apparently due to geopolitical tensions. Apple, its biggest client, has been steadily replacing Qualcomm chips with its own in-house designs.

So Qualcomm has been diversifying. It entered the PC market, competing against Intel and AMD. It expanded into automotive chips and Internet of Things devices. The company has been profitable and well-managed, with return on invested capital consistently above 22% since 2019. But none of this generated the kind of excitement that gets investors buzzing.

Until now.

The AI gold rush

To understand why this announcement matters, you need to understand what's happening in the AI chip market.

Right now, there's a massive infrastructure build-out happening across the tech world. Cloud providers like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google are racing to build AI-capable data centres. Startups like OpenAI need enormous computing power to train and run their large language models.

Also Read | How Sebi nudged startup founders to become promoters before their IPOs

According to McKinsey, nearly $6.7 trillion will be spent on data centre infrastructure through 2030, with most of it going toward AI chips.

And Nvidia appears to have been the overwhelming winner of this gold rush. The company controls over 90% of the AI chip market. Its GPUs (graphics processing units) have become the industry standard for training AI models. Just about every major AI breakthrough—from ChatGPT to Claude—has been powered by Nvidia chips.

This dominance has made Nvidia one of the most valuable companies in the world. Its stock trades at 54 times earnings. By comparison, Qualcomm trades at just 18.6 times earnings.

Qualcomm's play

So what exactly is Qualcomm bringing to the table?

The AI200 and AI250 chips are built for something called “inference"—running AI models rather than training them. Think of it this way: training an AI model is like teaching a student everything they need to know. Inference is like that student taking exams. Training requires massive computational power and happens relatively infrequently. Inference happens constantly, every time someone uses ChatGPT or asks Alexa a question.

Qualcomm's chips are designed to excel at inference. They leverage technology from the company's Hexagon neural processing units (NPUs), which already power AI features in Qualcomm's smartphone chips. The AI200 will support 768GB of memory per card—more than competing offerings from Nvidia and AMD. The AI250, coming in 2027, promises a redesigned memory architecture that Qualcomm claims will deliver ten times higher memory bandwidth while consuming less power.

Both chips come in full-rack configurations with liquid cooling, allowing up to 72 chips to work together as one massive computer. This matches what Nvidia and AMD already offer.

The pitch is compelling: better memory capacity, lower power consumption, and presumably lower costs. For companies running AI models at scale, these advantages could translate into significant savings.

Qualcomm already has its first major customer lined up. Humain, an AI company backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, will deploy Qualcomm's chips starting in 2026, targeting 200MW of computing power.

The challenges

But here's where things get tricky.

Entering the AI chip market isn't like entering the smartphone market. Nvidia doesn't just sell chips—it sells an entire ecosystem. The company's CUDA software platform has become the standard for AI development. Thousands of developers know how to use it. Countless models and tools are built around it. Even if Qualcomm's chips are technically superior, convincing companies to switch will be an uphill battle.

AMD, which is a distant second to Nvidia, has been trying to gain market share for years with limited success. Even OpenAI, which recently announced plans to buy AMD chips, still relies primarily on Nvidia. The switching costs—retraining developers, migrating existing infrastructure, ensuring compatibility—are formidable.

There's also a timing issue. The AI200 won't be available until 2026, and the AI250 not until 2027. That gives Nvidia and AMD years to extend their lead. Who knows what innovations they'll unveil in the meantime?

And then there are Qualcomm's existing challenges. The company is under investigation in China, a market it depends on heavily. Geopolitical tensions between the US and China pose ongoing risks.

The bigger picture

Despite these challenges, Qualcomm's announcement represents something seemingly significant. It signals that the AI chip market is fragmenting. No single company can meet the global demand for AI computing power. Different players are targeting different niches—Nvidia for training, AMD for a more open ecosystem, and now Qualcomm for efficient inference.

For investors, the question is whether Qualcomm can pull off this transformation. The company has deep technical expertise, strong financial performance, and a track record of execution. But it's entering a brutally competitive market where the incumbent has a head start.

If Qualcomm can capture even a small slice of the AI chip market, there's room for the stock to re-rate higher.

Bottom line?

Qualcomm is making a bold bet. It's trying to reinvent itself from a smartphone chip company into an AI infrastructure player. The technical capabilities are there. The first customer is secured. The financial resources are in place.

But transforming a company's image and breaking into a market dominated by Nvidia won't happen overnight. This is a multi-year story, and execution will be everything.

For now, though, Qualcomm has given investors something it hasn't had in years: a compelling growth narrative that goes beyond smartphones. And in today's AI-obsessed market, that might be enough.

Vested Finance is India’s global investing specialist, regulated in the US through its licensed brokerage arm.

Disclaimer: This article is for general educational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, recommendation, or solicitation to buy or sell any securities. It may contain forward-looking statements, and actual outcomes can vary. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Neither the information herein nor any opinion expressed should be construed as investment advice. The information and opinions were considered valid by VF Securities, Inc. at the time of publication. Anyone relying on this content does so at their own risk.

Securities markets may experience rapid and unexpected price movements. Investors must conduct independent analysis with their own legal, tax, and financial advisors before making any investment decisions.