The push by Qualcomm Inc.’s new chief executive to diversify into everything from cars to connected devices now comes with ambitious targets that are boosting investor sentiment for the company best known for providing cellphone chips.

Qualcomm shares climbed to a record close Tuesday after Chief Executive Cristiano Amon said the company’s roughly $1 billion automotive business would reach $10 billion in 10 years and that its sales linked to connected devices, the so-called Internet of Things, could advance more than 75% through 2024 and reach $9 billion.

“You know us from mobile," Mr. Amon said at the company’s first investor day under his watch. “But we’re no longer defined by a single end market and a single customer relationship."

Mr. Amon painted a vision in which Qualcomm’s diversification will allow it to battle for a share of a $700 billion world-wide market over the next decade, a sevenfold increase from today.

Shares in the San Diego company’s stock advanced 7.9% on Tuesday to close at $181.81, lifting the company’s valuation above $200 billion.

Qualcomm has been working for years to broaden beyond the cellphone business, said Christopher Rolland, a senior analyst covering semiconductors at the trading firm Susquehanna International Group, adding that the company has now reached an inflection point.

Qualcomm is preparing for a decline in its business supplying modem-chips to Apple Inc. after the iPhone maker acquired the majority of Intel Corp.’s chip-modem business about two years ago. Qualcomm Chief Financial Officer Akash Palkhiwala said at the investor event that the company expects its modem-chip content to fall to around 20% for Apple’s 2023 iPhones.

Mr. Amon said the company isn’t giving up on securing new Apple business, though it isn’t banking on future contract wins in its projections. He told investors that the handset business, regardless of its declining iPhone work, has a healthy outlook, with Android phones providing strong growth potential.

“There is an opportunity for Android to move forward to becoming more premium," he said. Total shipments of 5G smartphones next year will reach around 750 million units from about 525 million expected this year, the company projects.

Qualcomm is investing heavily to expand its market reach, with moves including the roughly $4.5 billion takeover of the Swedish auto-technology company Veoneer Inc. Qualcomm and other chip makers are increasingly going after the auto sector as cars become more automated and require more processing power in the midst of a continuing semiconductor shortage.

Qualcomm on Tuesday announced an agreement to provide the German auto maker BMW AG with advanced driver-assistance technology. The chip company, Mr. Palkhiwala said, has already secured 70% of the business that promises to reach an interim target of around $3.5 billion for the auto business in five years.

