Qualcomm shares rise to record high on ambitious growth targets

Qualcomm is preparing for a decline in its business supplying modem-chips to Apple Inc. after the iPhone maker acquired the majority of Intel Corp.’s chip-modem business about two years ago. Qualcomm Chief Financial Officer Akash Palkhiwala said at the investor event that the company expects its modem-chip content to fall to around 20% for Apple’s 2023 iPhones.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}