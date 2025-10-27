Qualcomm stock soars 22% after unveiling AI microchip as firm takes on Nvidia

Qualcomm Inc. on Monday triggered its biggest share rally since 2019 after unveiling artificial intelligence processors and computer systems targeting the highly profitable AI data centre market. The move aims to challenge Nvidia Corp. in the industry's fastest-growing segment.

Qualcomm's shares climbed by as much as 22% to $205.95 on Monday. Arm Holdings Plc, which develops some of the underlying technology utilised by Qualcomm, also advanced, rising 4.7% to $178.69.

Qualcomm's New Strategy San Diego-based Qualcomm is attempting to break into a sector that has already transformed the semiconductor industry, with hundreds of billions of dollars being spent on data centres to power artificial intelligence software and services. This intense growth has, of course, already propelled Nvidia to become the world's most valuable company.

Qualcomm's new AI200 range is scheduled to begin dispatching next year, the firm stated on Monday. Its first client will be Saudi Arabian AI start-up Humain, which intends to deploy computing systems based on the microchips, totalling 200 megawatts, commencing in 2026.

Qualcomm, the world's largest smartphone processor maker, hopes to secure a foothold in this new market by employing a distinctive approach. The firm argues that the new memory-related capabilities and energy efficiency of its designs—which trace their origins to mobile device technology—will prove attractive to clients, notwithstanding its comparatively late entry.

The AI200 product will be supplied in various forms: as a standalone component, as cards that can be slotted into existing equipment, or as part of a complete rack of servers provided directly by Qualcomm. The San Diego-based company confirmed these debut products will be followed by the AI250 in 2027. If supplied purely as a microchip, the component is capable of operating inside kit based on processors from Nvidia or other competitors. When supplied as a full server, it will compete directly against offerings from those same chipmakers.

Under Chief Executive Cristiano Amon, the company is seeking to diversify its reliance upon smartphones, sales of which are no longer increasing at their former pace. The firm has already expanded into microchips for vehicles and personal computers but is only now launching a product into what has become the biggest single market for processors.

Qualcomm is currently in discussions with all the largest buyers of these microchips regarding the deployment of server racks based on its new hardware.