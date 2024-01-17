Qualitek Labs IPO: Issue price set at ₹100 per share; check key dates, lot size and other details
Qualitek Labs is primarily engaged in the business of providing testing, inspection, homologation, certification, and consultancy services to various industries, including automotive, defence, minerals and metals, environment, and food & beverage.
The Qualitek Labs IPO price has been fixed at ₹100 per equity share with a face value of ₹10. The initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on January 18 (Thursday) and close on January 22 (Monday). Through the issue, the company aims to raise ₹19.64 crore via the issuance of 19.64 lakh fresh equity shares.
