The Qualitek Labs IPO price has been fixed at ₹100 per equity share with a face value of ₹10. The initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on January 18 (Thursday) and close on January 22 (Monday). Through the issue, the company aims to raise ₹19.64 crore via the issuance of 19.64 lakh fresh equity shares.

The net proceeds from the issue are to be utilised towards funding the capital expenditure towards the installation of plant and machinery for existing laboratories and for expansion of laboratories, repayment of unsecured loans to the promoter, working capital requirements of the company, and general corporate purposes, according to the company's DRHP report.

For retail investors, the Qualitek Labs IPO has a minimum and maximum lot size of 01, comprising 1200 shares. To participate in the IPO, a retail investor is required to invest ₹1,20,000. Qualitek Labs IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for retail investors.

Qualitek Labs IPO basis for allotment of shares will be finalised on January 23, and the company will initiate refunds on January 24. The shares will be credited to the demat accounts of allottees on the same day following the refund. Qualitek Labs shares are likely to be listed on the BSE SME Platform on January 25.

About Qualitek Labs Qualitek Labs is primarily engaged in the business of providing testing, inspection, homologation, certification, and consultancy services to various industries, including automotive, defence, minerals and metals, environment, and food & beverage.

As of now, the company has a presence in Pune and Bhuwaneshwar, and it is looking to expand its services in Noida and Pune, apart from the existing laboratory in Pune, its DRHP report showed.

India's testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market is a quickly expanding industry offering services to several sectors, including manufacturing, automobile, aerospace, medical, food, and beverage.

The government's emphasis on quality and safety requirements, the rising need for certification services, and the expansion of the manufacturing and automotive industries are some of the main factors driving the TIC market in India.

Similar to how trade is becoming more globally interconnected, Indian companies are trying to sell their goods abroad, necessitating meeting several foreign standards and certifications. As a result, there is an increasing need for certification services, and the TIC sector is playing a crucial role in meeting this demand for Indian firms.

Meanwhile, consumers are becoming more concerned about the quality and safety of goods and services. They look for certifications like ISO, HACCP, and CE to ensure they purchase goods that adhere to high standards, as highlighted in the company's DRHP report.

