Markets
Quality microcap stock priced above ₹10,000 zooms 9%
Summary
- Kaycee Industries posted its earnings for the September quarter on 1 November. Operating margins remained stable in the double digits, and the company clocked marginal growth in its top line and bottom line
Retail investors are often drawn to stocks that are relatively low-priced and tend to stay away from high-priced stocks. However, when investing in stocks, it is always wise to keep an eye not just on the price of the company’s stock but its value.
