Quant Mutual Fund buys stake in this multibagger stock in December 20221 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 07:50 AM IST
- Quant Mutual Fund has added 18 new stocks in its portfolio in December 2022
Quant Mutual Fund has bought fresh stake in Apollo Micro Systems in December 2022. As per the Quant Mutual Fund shareholding after the end of December 2022, the mutual fund has added 18 fresh stocks in its portfolio and the small-cap stock one of them. The asset management company (AMC) has bought 5,52,774 shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, which is around 2.66 per cent of net paid up capital of the listed stock. These Apollo Micro Systems shares held by Quant Mutual Fund are to the tune of 0.11 per cent of total asset under management of the mutual fund.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started