Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Quant Mutual Fund buys stake in this multibagger stock in December 2022

Quant Mutual Fund buys stake in this multibagger stock in December 2022

1 min read . 07:50 AM ISTAsit Manohar
Quant Mutual Fund has raised stake in Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, Reliance Industries, etc. in December 2022.

  • Quant Mutual Fund has added 18 new stocks in its portfolio in December 2022

Quant Mutual Fund has bought fresh stake in Apollo Micro Systems in December 2022. As per the Quant Mutual Fund shareholding after the end of December 2022, the mutual fund has added 18 fresh stocks in its portfolio and the small-cap stock one of them. The asset management company (AMC) has bought 5,52,774 shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, which is around 2.66 per cent of net paid up capital of the listed stock. These Apollo Micro Systems shares held by Quant Mutual Fund are to the tune of 0.11 per cent of total asset under management of the mutual fund.

Apollo Micro Systems share price history

In last one month, this small-cap stock has surged to the tune of 25 per cent whereas in last six months, this multibagger stock has ascended from around 134 to 334, logging around 150 per cent rise in this period. In last one year, this small-cap stock has surged from around 155 to 334, clocking near 115 per cent rise in this time. So, the small-cap stock is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last one year and Quant Mutual Fund is still bullish on the small-cap scrip.

Quant Mutual Fund shareholding

Apart from Apollo Micro Systems shares, Birlasoft, Tata Steel, NACL Industries, Maruti Suzuki India Limited or MSIL, Zensar Technologies, GAIL (India), Usha Martin, etc. are among other 17 stocks in which Quant Mutual Fund has made fresh entry in December 2022.

Leaving these fresh entries aside, Quant Mutual Fund has booked profit in 17 stocks in December 2022 as well. Among those 17 stocks that Quant Mutual Fund exited last month are Bank of Maharashtra, Infosys, HDFC, Eicher Motors, PNB Housing Finance, UCO Bank, Sun Pharma, etc.

Click here for latest stock market news

However, Quant Mutual Fund maintained faith in some stocks like ITC, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda (BoB), Adani Port, Reliance Industries Limited or RIL, etc.

Quant Mutual Fund was incorporated on 1st December 1995 and as on 31st December 2022, total assets managed by the AMC was worth 17,185.56 crore.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
