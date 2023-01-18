Quant Mutual Fund buys stake in this multibagger stock in December 2022

Apollo Micro Systems share price history

In last one month, this small-cap stock has surged to the tune of 25 per cent whereas in last six months, this multibagger stock has ascended from around ₹134 to ₹334, logging around 150 per cent rise in this period. In last one year, this small-cap stock has surged from around ₹155 to ₹334, clocking near 115 per cent rise in this time. So, the small-cap stock is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last one year and Quant Mutual Fund is still bullish on the small-cap scrip.