Quant Mutual Fund-backed Man Infraconstruction shares hit life-time high. Do you own?
Quant Mutual Fund-backed Man Infraconstruction share price today ascended to a new high of ₹219 apiece on NSE
Man Infraconstruction shares have been in uptrend after ushering in current financial year 2023-24. The Quant Mutual Fund-backed stock is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in YTD time. This mutual funds-backed multibagger stock has risen from ₹75 to ₹219 apiece levels on NSE, deliering to the tune of 200 per cent rise in 2023. However, it seems that mutual funds-backed Man Infraconstruction shares still possess some upside potential. Man Infraconstruction share price today opened upside and went on to touch intraday high of ₹219 per share levels on NSE, which turned out a new life-time high of the multibagger stock.
