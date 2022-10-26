Quant Mutual Fund buys shares of this multibagger chemical stock

Quant Mutual Fund buys shares of this multibagger chemical stock1 min read . 12:36 PM IST
- The chemical stock has given multibagger return of more than 158% in a year's period
Quant Mutual Fund (MF) has bought shares of Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd through bulk deals on the BSE on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Shares of Punjab Alkalies closed more than 3% lower at ₹79 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's session.
Quant Mutual Fund (MF) has bought shares of Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd through bulk deals on the BSE on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Shares of Punjab Alkalies closed more than 3% lower at ₹79 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's session.
As per the bulk deals data on the BSE, Quant Mutual Fund has bought 4,556,962 shares which accounts for 1.9% stake in the company on Tuesday at an average traded price of ₹79 per share.
As per the bulk deals data on the BSE, Quant Mutual Fund has bought 4,556,962 shares which accounts for 1.9% stake in the company on Tuesday at an average traded price of ₹79 per share.
Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals shares have given multibagger return of more than 158% in a year's period, whereas the chemical stock has gained about 46% in 2022 (YTD) so far.
Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals shares have given multibagger return of more than 158% in a year's period, whereas the chemical stock has gained about 46% in 2022 (YTD) so far.
The company is engaged in manufacturing of products like Caustic Soda Lye, Hydrochloric Acid, Liquid Chlorine, Sodium Hypochlorite and Hydrogen gas. The company was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 1st December 1975 under the name Punjab Alkalies Limited. The name of the company was subsequently changed to Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Limited. The company is the largest producer of caustic soda in the North India.
The company is engaged in manufacturing of products like Caustic Soda Lye, Hydrochloric Acid, Liquid Chlorine, Sodium Hypochlorite and Hydrogen gas. The company was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 1st December 1975 under the name Punjab Alkalies Limited. The name of the company was subsequently changed to Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Limited. The company is the largest producer of caustic soda in the North India.
For the quarter ending June 2022 or Q1 FY23, the company posted a net profit of ₹48 crore as compared to ₹44.6 crore in the previous quarter of March 2022, and ₹9 crore in the year ago quarter. Meanwhile, The company reported total income rose to ₹191 crore during the three month period of April-June 2022 as compared to ₹166 crore quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and ₹78 crore year-on-year (YoY).
For the quarter ending June 2022 or Q1 FY23, the company posted a net profit of ₹48 crore as compared to ₹44.6 crore in the previous quarter of March 2022, and ₹9 crore in the year ago quarter. Meanwhile, The company reported total income rose to ₹191 crore during the three month period of April-June 2022 as compared to ₹166 crore quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and ₹78 crore year-on-year (YoY).