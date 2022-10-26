Quant Mutual Fund buys shares of this multibagger chemical stock

The company is engaged in manufacturing of products like Caustic Soda Lye, Hydrochloric Acid, Liquid Chlorine, Sodium Hypochlorite and Hydrogen gas. The company was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 1st December 1975 under the name Punjab Alkalies Limited. The name of the company was subsequently changed to Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Limited. The company is the largest producer of caustic soda in the North India.