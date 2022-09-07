Multibagger stock: Quant Mutual Fund has bought stake in Arvind Smartspaces shares, that has delivered multibagger return to its shareholders in last two years. As per the bulk deals data available on BSE website, one of India's largest mutual funds has bought 5 lakh shares of this small-cap stock paying ₹228.50 apiece. This means, the mutual fund has invested ₹11,42,50,000 in this small-cap multibagger stock. The deal was executed through a bulk deal on 6th September 2022.

After the stock market newsbreak of quant Mutual Fund buying stake in Arvind Smartspaces Ltd Arvind Smartspaces share price today with an upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹249 apiece on NSE, logging around 11 per cent higher from its Tuesday close price of ₹224.50 apiece on NSE. Arvind Smartspaces share price is currently quoting around ₹237 apiece, which is mere ₹20 per share away from is life-time high of ₹257.85 apiece on NSE.

Quant Mutual Fund has experience of managing Indian investors' asset for more than 22 years. As of June 30, 2022, Quant Mutual Fund was holding assets worth ₹8787.70 crore. A variety of mutual fund schemes are offered by Quant Mutual Fund House to accommodate different types of investor with diverse risk appetite and investment objectives.

Kamal Singal trims stake in Arvind Smartspaces

Meanwhile, ace individual investor Kamal Singal has booked profit in the small-cap multibagger stock. As per the bulk deal data, ace investor sold out 6 lakh shares of the company at ₹228.50 per share levels. As per the shareholding pattern of Arvind Smartspaces for April to June 2022 quarter, Kamal Singal was holding 6,94,744 shares or 1.64 per cent stake in the company. That means, ace investor's shareholding in the company has gone down below 1 per cent.

Arvind Smartspaces is one of India's corporate realty developer company. In Q1FY23, company's consolidated net profit surged to ₹7.24 crore from ₹2.50 crore in Q1FY22, logging 189.60 per cent in YoY terms. In this period, company's sales grew by 123.60 per cent to ₹60.26 crore in Q1FY23.