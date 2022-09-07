Quant Mutual Fund buys stake in this multibagger small-cap stock. Details here1 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 02:08 PM IST
- Multibagger stock: Quant Mutual Fund has bought 5 lakh shares of the company paying ₹228.50 apiece
Multibagger stock: Quant Mutual Fund has bought stake in Arvind Smartspaces shares, that has delivered multibagger return to its shareholders in last two years. As per the bulk deals data available on BSE website, one of India's largest mutual funds has bought 5 lakh shares of this small-cap stock paying ₹228.50 apiece. This means, the mutual fund has invested ₹11,42,50,000 in this small-cap multibagger stock. The deal was executed through a bulk deal on 6th September 2022.