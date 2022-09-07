Quant Mutual Fund buys stake in this multibagger small-cap stock. Details here

Kamal Singal trims stake in Arvind Smartspaces

Meanwhile, ace individual investor Kamal Singal has booked profit in the small-cap multibagger stock. As per the bulk deal data, ace investor sold out 6 lakh shares of the company at ₹228.50 per share levels. As per the shareholding pattern of Arvind Smartspaces for April to June 2022 quarter, Kamal Singal was holding 6,94,744 shares or 1.64 per cent stake in the company. That means, ace investor's shareholding in the company has gone down below 1 per cent.