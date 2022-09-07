Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Quant Mutual Fund buys stake in this multibagger small-cap stock. Details here

Quant Mutual Fund buys stake in this multibagger small-cap stock. Details here

Multibagger stock: Ace investor Kamal Singal has sold out 6 lakh shares of the company at 228.50 apiece.
1 min read . 02:08 PM ISTAsit Manohar

  • Multibagger stock: Quant Mutual Fund has bought 5 lakh shares of the company paying 228.50 apiece

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Multibagger stock: Quant Mutual Fund has bought stake in Arvind Smartspaces shares, that has delivered multibagger return to its shareholders in last two years. As per the bulk deals data available on BSE website, one of India's largest mutual funds has bought 5 lakh shares of this small-cap stock paying 228.50 apiece. This means, the mutual fund has invested 11,42,50,000 in this small-cap multibagger stock. The deal was executed through a bulk deal on 6th September 2022.

Multibagger stock: Quant Mutual Fund has bought stake in Arvind Smartspaces shares, that has delivered multibagger return to its shareholders in last two years. As per the bulk deals data available on BSE website, one of India's largest mutual funds has bought 5 lakh shares of this small-cap stock paying 228.50 apiece. This means, the mutual fund has invested 11,42,50,000 in this small-cap multibagger stock. The deal was executed through a bulk deal on 6th September 2022.

After the stock market newsbreak of quant Mutual Fund buying stake in Arvind Smartspaces Ltd Arvind Smartspaces share price today with an upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of 249 apiece on NSE, logging around 11 per cent higher from its Tuesday close price of 224.50 apiece on NSE. Arvind Smartspaces share price is currently quoting around 237 apiece, which is mere 20 per share away from is life-time high of 257.85 apiece on NSE.

After the stock market newsbreak of quant Mutual Fund buying stake in Arvind Smartspaces Ltd Arvind Smartspaces share price today with an upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of 249 apiece on NSE, logging around 11 per cent higher from its Tuesday close price of 224.50 apiece on NSE. Arvind Smartspaces share price is currently quoting around 237 apiece, which is mere 20 per share away from is life-time high of 257.85 apiece on NSE.

Quant Mutual Fund has experience of managing Indian investors' asset for more than 22 years. As of June 30, 2022, Quant Mutual Fund was holding assets worth 8787.70 crore. A variety of mutual fund schemes are offered by Quant Mutual Fund House to accommodate different types of investor with diverse risk appetite and investment objectives.

Quant Mutual Fund has experience of managing Indian investors' asset for more than 22 years. As of June 30, 2022, Quant Mutual Fund was holding assets worth 8787.70 crore. A variety of mutual fund schemes are offered by Quant Mutual Fund House to accommodate different types of investor with diverse risk appetite and investment objectives.

Kamal Singal trims stake in Arvind Smartspaces

Meanwhile, ace individual investor Kamal Singal has booked profit in the small-cap multibagger stock. As per the bulk deal data, ace investor sold out 6 lakh shares of the company at 228.50 per share levels. As per the shareholding pattern of Arvind Smartspaces for April to June 2022 quarter, Kamal Singal was holding 6,94,744 shares or 1.64 per cent stake in the company. That means, ace investor's shareholding in the company has gone down below 1 per cent.

Kamal Singal trims stake in Arvind Smartspaces

Meanwhile, ace individual investor Kamal Singal has booked profit in the small-cap multibagger stock. As per the bulk deal data, ace investor sold out 6 lakh shares of the company at 228.50 per share levels. As per the shareholding pattern of Arvind Smartspaces for April to June 2022 quarter, Kamal Singal was holding 6,94,744 shares or 1.64 per cent stake in the company. That means, ace investor's shareholding in the company has gone down below 1 per cent.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

Arvind Smartspaces is one of India's corporate realty developer company. In Q1FY23, company's consolidated net profit surged to 7.24 crore from 2.50 crore in Q1FY22, logging 189.60 per cent in YoY terms. In this period, company's sales grew by 123.60 per cent to 60.26 crore in Q1FY23.

Arvind Smartspaces is one of India's corporate realty developer company. In Q1FY23, company's consolidated net profit surged to 7.24 crore from 2.50 crore in Q1FY22, logging 189.60 per cent in YoY terms. In this period, company's sales grew by 123.60 per cent to 60.26 crore in Q1FY23.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.