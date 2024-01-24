Multibagger stock: Man Infraconstruction shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has produced in the last one year. In this time, this realty stock has risen to the tune of 200 per cent. However, it seems that DIIs and FIIs are still expecting this rally to continue further. As per the exchange filing of Man Infraconstruction Ltd, Quant Mutual Fund, Forbes EMF, Minerva Ventures Fund, Coeus Global Opportunities Fund, Aries Opportunities Fund, etc. have invested in this multibagger stock via preferential route.

The share allotment committee of Man Infraconstruction Ltd has allotted shares to these fund houses as well. Share allotment to these fund houses has been done at an issue price of ₹155 apiece.

Quant Mutual Fund shareholding

As per the exchange filing of Man Infraconstruction Ltd, Quant Mutual Fund has been allotted 16 lakh company shares aggregating to an investment of ₹6,78,12500 in the company. As per the shareholding pattern of Man Infraconstruction Ltd for the October to December 2023 period, Quant Mutual Fund holds 60.30 lakh company shares, which is 1.62 per cent of the total paid-up capital of the company.

After the addition of these 16 lakh fresh shares, Quant Mutual Fund's shareholding in the company has gone up by an additional 0.43 per cent to 2.05 per cent.

FII investment

Apart from quant Mutual Fund, some FIIs of big repute have also invested in Man Infraconstruction via a preferential route offered by the company. US-based FII Minerva Ventures Fund has been allotted 12.50 lakh company shares aggregating to an investment of ₹4,84,37,500. Similarly, the share allotment committee of the multibagger stock allotted 14.70 lakh company shares to Forbes EMF. This means, Forbes EMF infused ₹5,69,62,500 in this multibagger stock.

Coeus Global Opportunities has been allotted 12.50 lakh Man Infraconstruction shares, which means the FIIs have infused ₹4,84,37,500 in this multibagger realty stock.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

