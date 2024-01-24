Quant Mutual Fund, Forbes EMF, Minerva Ventures Fund invest in multibagger stock despite 200% rally in one year
Quant Mutual Fund has raised its stake in this multibagger stock to 2.05% after buying an additional 0.43% stake in this real estate company
Multibagger stock: Man Infraconstruction shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has produced in the last one year. In this time, this realty stock has risen to the tune of 200 per cent. However, it seems that DIIs and FIIs are still expecting this rally to continue further. As per the exchange filing of Man Infraconstruction Ltd, Quant Mutual Fund, Forbes EMF, Minerva Ventures Fund, Coeus Global Opportunities Fund, Aries Opportunities Fund, etc. have invested in this multibagger stock via preferential route.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started