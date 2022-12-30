Quant Mutual Fund keeps faith in this small-cap stock despite zero YTD return

Speaking on Exxaro Tiles share price fundamentals that may help the stock in bouncing back, Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research at Share India said, "Exxaro Tiles has given a steady growth in revenue and EPS over the last year, which is a positive sign in terms of business prospects. The company has saw a modest net income growth of 11 per cent over the past five years. With a high rate of reinvestment, a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. On technical setup, the momentum indicators and oscillators on daily chart are suggesting an immediate target of ₹135 levels in near term."