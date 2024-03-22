Quant Mutual Fund-owned Man Infraconstruction share price jumps 23% in seven sessions. Buy, sell or exit?
Man Infraconstruction share price has rallied from around ₹170 to ₹211 apiece level in seven days
Stock market today: Man Infraconstruction share price has been on an uptrend for the last seven sessions. The Quant Mutual Fund-owned real estate stock remained in base building mode for nearly one and half months and bottomed out at ₹165 per share levels or say 200 EMA level on 13th March 2024. since then, Man Infraconstruction share price has risen to ₹211 apiece levels, logging around a 23 percent rise in seven successive sessions. However, stock market experts believe that the realty stock may continue its uptrend as it is looking strong from both fundamental and technical perspectives. They said that the US Fed rate cut buzz after the US Fed meeting this week is expected to push rate-sensitive segments like realty, auto, and banking. Man Infraconstruction share has given a breakout at ₹207 level and it is looking bullish on chart pattern.
