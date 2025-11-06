Mint Market
Subscribe

Quant Mutual Fund-owned realty stock declares date to announce Q2 results 2025, second interim dividend; check details

A small-cap realty stock owned by Quant Mutual Fund is set to announce its July-September quarter (Q2FY26) results next week. Man Infraconstruction, a civil construction company, will declare its Q2 results coming Wednesday.

Nishant Kumar
Updated6 Nov 2025, 10:51 AM IST
Advertisement
Man Infraconstruction will announce its Q2 results on Wednesday, November 12.
Man Infraconstruction will announce its Q2 results on Wednesday, November 12.(Pixabay)

A small-cap realty stock owned by Quant Mutual Fund is set to announce its July-September quarter (Q2FY26) results next week. Man Infraconstruction, a civil construction company, will declare its Q2 results coming Wednesday.

Advertisement

Man Infraconstruction Q2 results date 2025

In an exchange filing on November 5, Man Infra said that its board of directors will meet on Wednesday, November 12, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025. Additionally, the board will also consider and approve the payment of the second interim dividend for FY26.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Advertisement
 
 
Realty StocksStock MarketIndian Stock MarketMan InfraconstructionEarnings
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsQuant Mutual Fund-owned realty stock declares date to announce Q2 results 2025, second interim dividend; check details
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks