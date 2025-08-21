Quant Mutual Fund-owned realty stock Man Infra share price jumps after promoter's stake raise move

Shares of Man Infraconstruction saw a near 4 percent rise to ₹169.60 in intra-day trading on Thursday following an announcement that promoter Parag K. Shah had increased his personal stake in the company. The move, executed through open market purchases, highlights the promoter group’s confidence in the company’s long-term growth despite recent pressures on the stock.

Promoter Stake Increase Details: Parag K. Shah acquired an additional 5 lakh equity shares, representing 0.13 percent of the company, on August 20, 2025. This raised his personal stake to 29.37 percent, up from 29.24 percent previously, translating to 11.85 crore shares from 11.80 crore. The acquisition, conducted under SEBI’s Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers (SAST) Regulations, 2011, increased the collective holding of the promoter group from 62.17 percent to 62.30 percent, totaling 25,14,68,757 shares.

Notably, these shares were purchased entirely through the open market, with no involvement of pledges or convertible instruments. The acquisition underscores the promoter’s confidence in the company’s operational stability and future growth prospects.

Promoter Group Composition: The promoter group of Man Infraconstruction includes Parag K. Shah, Mansi P. Shah, Purvi M. Shah, Manan P. Shah, Vatsal P. Shah, Dhruvi M. Shah, and Arhan M. Shah (through Manan P. Shah as guardian). The company’s total equity stands at 40,36,66,505 shares of ₹2 each, aggregating to ₹80,73,33,010.

Previous Stake Purchases: Prior to this recent acquisition, Parag K. Shah had increased his stake through two earlier market purchases. On August 18, he acquired 1,00,000 shares worth ₹1.59 crore, followed by another 3,61,959 shares valued at ₹5.79 crore on August 19. These transactions brought his stake to 29.24 percent before the August 20 purchase.

Mutual Fund Holdings and Market Performance: Quant Mutual Fund holds a 1.93 percent stake in Man Infraconstruction, equivalent to 77.8 lakh shares. Despite the promoter’s confidence, the real estate stock has been under pressure. Year-to-date, the shares have declined 36 percent. August saw a drop of over 7 percent, following nearly a 4 percent fall in July. The stock hit a 52-week low of ₹135.05 on March 17, 2025, after peaking at ₹262.50 on December 30, 2024.

Q1FY26 Financial Performance: The company’s latest financial results reflected ongoing challenges. For Q1FY26, Man Infraconstruction reported a 28.3 percent year-on-year decline in profit to ₹55.57 crore from ₹77.50 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations fell 46.5 percent to ₹182.90 crore from ₹341.62 crore in Q1FY25.