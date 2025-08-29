Quant Mutual Fund-owned realty stock Man Infraconstruction among stocks to watch next week; here's why

Quant Mutual Fund-owned multibagger small-cap realty firm, Man Infraconstruction's shares will be in the focus of stock market investors next week, starting on Monday, 1 September 2025, after the company announced that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has acquired over 15% ownership in 1250 JV LP.

“We wish to inform you that Admire 1250 LLC, an associate of MICL Global, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the company(Man Infraconstruction), have acquired ownership Interest of 15.385% in 1250 JV LP,” the company informed BSE through the exchange filing.

BSE data showed that the joint venture in which Man Infraconstruction now owns 15.385% is currently in the initial stage of commencing business operations.

“The JV Entity is at initial stage of commencement of business operations,” they said.

According to the company's release, the real estate joint venture will also engage in real estate development and other lawful activities. The filing also disclosed that Admire 1250 LLC made an initial capital contribution of $10 million or ₹83,50,00,000 ($1 = ₹83) to the JV.

The company data also mentioned that the 1250 JV LP is an entity based in Delaware, United States, registered in May 2024. The latest shareholder data suggests that Quant Mutual Fund owns 1.93% equity shares in the company.

Man Infraconstruction Share Price Trend Man Infraconstruction shares closed 2.27% lower at ₹157.40 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹161.05 at the previous market close. The company announced the investment update towards the end of the stock market session on 29 August 2025.

Shares of Man Infraconstruction have given stock market investors more than 748% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the company's stock has lost over 19% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have dropped 37.42% in 2025, and are trading 4.12% lower in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Man Infraconstruction shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹262.50 on 30 December 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹135.05 on 17 March 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website.

The realty firm's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹6,057.05 as of the stock market close on Friday, 29 August 2025.

