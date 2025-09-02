Quant Mutual Fund-owned realty stock Man Infraconstruction edges higher after THIS acquisition move

Man Infraconstruction shares rose 1.5% after acquiring an additional 23% interest in subsidiary Starcrete LLP for 23,75,000. This transaction, completed on September 1, 2025, increases the company's ownership to 98% and is classified as a related-party deal.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published2 Sep 2025, 10:23 AM IST
Shares of Man Infraconstruction climbed 1.5% during Tuesday’s trading session following the announcement of its acquisition of an additional 23% partnership interest in its subsidiary, Starcrete LLP, at a price of 23,75,000. This acquisition, finalised on September 1, 2025, elevates Man Infraconstruction overall ownership in the LLP to 98%. The deal is categorised as a related-party transaction since Starcrete LLP is an existing subsidiary, although the company’s promoters have no personal stake in the entity.

“The transaction falls within the purview of related party transactions pursuant to provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations as Starcrete LLP is the subsidiary of Company. The promoter and promoter group have no interest in the above entity, except Mr. Manan Shah, Managing Director of the Company is representing the Company as Designated Partner in the LLP,” said the firm in the exchange.

After the acquisition, the primary business focus of Starcrete LLP has shifted. Formerly concentrated on producing and trading construction materials like ready-mix concrete, the LLP will now engage in EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) and real estate ventures.

The fixed capital investment of Starcrete LLP has been raised from 1,00,000 to 25,00,000. This strategic shift aligns the operations of Starcrete LLP more closely with those of Man Infraconstruction, which also functions in the EPC and real estate industries.

Man Infraconstruction share price today

Man Infraconstruction share price today opened at 160 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 162.45 per share, and an intraday low of 159.20 apiece.

According to Ruchit Jain, VP - Equity Technical Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Man Infraconstruction share price is in consolidation phase and is expected to trade rangebound in the near term. The immediate support for the stock is placed around 153 while resistance is seen around 170.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Business NewsMarketsStock Markets
