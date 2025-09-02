Quant Mutual Fund-owned realty stock Man Infraconstruction edges higher after THIS acquisition move

Shares of Man Infraconstruction climbed 1.5% during Tuesday’s trading session following the announcement of its acquisition of an additional 23% partnership interest in its subsidiary, Starcrete LLP, at a price of ₹23,75,000. This acquisition, finalised on September 1, 2025, elevates Man Infraconstruction overall ownership in the LLP to 98%. The deal is categorised as a related-party transaction since Starcrete LLP is an existing subsidiary, although the company’s promoters have no personal stake in the entity.

“The transaction falls within the purview of related party transactions pursuant to provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations as Starcrete LLP is the subsidiary of Company. The promoter and promoter group have no interest in the above entity, except Mr. Manan Shah, Managing Director of the Company is representing the Company as Designated Partner in the LLP,” said the firm in the exchange.

After the acquisition, the primary business focus of Starcrete LLP has shifted. Formerly concentrated on producing and trading construction materials like ready-mix concrete, the LLP will now engage in EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) and real estate ventures.

The fixed capital investment of Starcrete LLP has been raised from ₹1,00,000 to ₹25,00,000. This strategic shift aligns the operations of Starcrete LLP more closely with those of Man Infraconstruction, which also functions in the EPC and real estate industries.

According to Ruchit Jain, VP - Equity Technical Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Man Infraconstruction share price is in consolidation phase and is expected to trade rangebound in the near term. The immediate support for the stock is placed around ₹153 while resistance is seen around ₹170.