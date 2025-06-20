Quant Mutual Fund-owned realty stock edges higher following stock market rally; here's why

Quant Mutual Fund-owned realty stock Man Infraconstruction rose nearly 2 per cent in Friday's trading session after the company announced that it has incorporated subsidiary entity on June 19.

The realty stock opened at ₹158.03 apiece on June 20, as compared to previous close of ₹157.66. The stock climbed 1.60 per cent, touching an intraday high to ₹159.79.

Man Infraconstruction shares have given multibagger returns to its long-term investors by soaring over 1,076.47 per cent in five years.

Details on Man Infraconstruction's new subsidiary The company, in an exchange filing dated June 20, announced the incorporation of subsidiary company named as MICL Shreepati August LLP.

The capital contribution for the incorporation is ₹1,00,000. The subsidiary company has been formed to carrying out business of real estate and other related activities.

According to the exchange filing, the cost of acquisition is ₹50,500/- being 50.50 per cent of the partnership interest in MICL Shreepati August LLP having capital contribution of ₹1 Lakh.

“ MICL Shreepati August LLP is incorporated acquired in terms of products/line of on 19/06/2025 for carrying out business of business acquired, date of real estate and other related activities and incorporation, history of last 3 years is yet to commence business operations,” the company said in the filing.

Man Infraconstruction's Q4 results 2025 Man Infraconstruction announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, on May 20.

The company's net profit surged 50% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹97.15 crore in Q4 FY25, up from ₹64.65 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its revenue from operations saw a slight annual increase, reaching ₹294 crore in the March 2025 quarter. On a sequential basis, however, revenue registered a notable 21% growth from ₹242 crore.

The construction company further declared its first interim dividend of ₹0.45 per share. “Declared First Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.45 per equity share (i.e. 22.5%) on 37,52,89,565 Equity Shares having Face Value of Rs. 2/- each, for the Financial Year 2025-26,” the company said in an exchange filing.