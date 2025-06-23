Quant Mutual Fund-owned realty stock inches higher despite stock market crash; here's why

Quant Mutual Fund-owned realty stock Man Infraconstruction rose by over a per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Monday, June 23, in an otherwise weak market. The small-cap stock opened at ₹160.55 against its previous close of ₹160.55 and traded over a per cent higher at ₹162.30 around 2:10 PM.

Advertisement

Why is Man Infraconstruction share price rising? Man Infraconstruction share price rose and looked set to extend gains to the second consecutive session as the company announced on Friday (June 20) that the Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors of Man Infraconstruction considered and approved the conversion of 95,29,140 convertible warrants into 95,29,140 equity shares of face value of ₹2 each on a preferential basis, upon receipt of an amount aggregating to ₹1,10,77,62,525.

After the allotment of the equity shares, the subscribed and paid-up capital of the company has increased from ₹75,05,79,130 (37,52,89,565 shares of face value of ₹2 each fully paid up) to ₹76,96,37,410 (38,48,18,705 shares of face value of ₹2 each fully paid up).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the company's promoter Mansi Shah raised stake in the company by acquiring 67,000 shares for ₹1,07,12,630 through market purchase on June 20.