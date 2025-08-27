Quant Mutual Fund-owned realty stock Man Infraconstruction to be in focus on Thursday; here's why

Quant Mutual Fund-owned realty company Man Infraconstruction share price will remain in focus in Thursday's trading session after the company announced an acquisition move on August 26.

The realty stock has given multibagger returns in long-term by soaring over 780 per cent in five years, however, has remained in red in short-term by descending nearly 10 per cent in a month and 18 per cent in a year.

Man Infraconstruction new acquistion details In an exchange filing on August 26, the company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary company MICL Global, INC, has acquired 50 per cent stake in Admire 1250 LLC.

“We wish to inform you that MICL Global, INC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company have acquired 50 per cent of membership Interest in Admire 1250 LLC w.e.f August 26, 2025,” the company said in the filing.

According to the exchange filing, the acquisition involves a cash transaction with an initial capital investment of $5 million. The acquisition is aimed at facilitating real estate development and associated activities.

Established in August 2025, Admire 1250 LLC is based in Delaware, USA, to carry on the business of Real Estate Development and other lawful activities and is in the initial Stage commencement of business operations.

Man Infraconstruction Q1 results 2025 In an exchange filing dated August 13, the company announced a 28.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its Q1FY26 profit, falling to ₹55.57 crore from ₹77.50 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Revenue from operations during the reported quarter dropped 46.5 per cent YoY to ₹182.90 crore, compared to ₹341.62 crore in Q1FY25.